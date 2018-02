The Downeast Christian Homeschool Co-Op meets weekly on Fridays in Machiasport. Students age eight and up put together candy bar bouquets at last week’s gathering. “We plan to drop them off at doctor’s offices, the emergency room and the like to thank people who give to our community,” said Dawn Wright, one of the co-op’s teachers. “We’d like to show them love back on this Valentine’s Day as a thank you for all they do!” Photo courtesy Dawn Wright