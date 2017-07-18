Downeast Dealer game bids, bargains, and Roque Bluffs

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Cousins Rob Olson and Jesse Harding spent their childhood summers together in Roque Bluffs. “We spent most of the summer playing cards and board games,” said Harding, who now works as a graphic designer in Omaha, Nebraska. “We never had TV and internet.”

Both Harding and Olson said that fond memories of family game nights in Maine played a role in the creation of their card game “Downeast Dealer: Bid, Bargain and Bluff”.