Machias

Downeast Cowboy winding up for second film contest

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Last month we reported that the local film duo, Downeast Cowboy, were finalists in a statewide outdoor adventure film contest called Broke and Stoked (MVNO Sept. 20). “We didn’t win,” said Kelly Hinkle, one half of Downeast Cowboy, “but we are inspired and will be taking on some new challenges and producing a higher quality short film documentary next year.”

Hinkle said that he and his filmmaking partner James Hubisz are already focusing on the subject for the next summer film, but have something in mind before then, too.

EditorNov 01,2017
