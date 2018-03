Dr. Dwight, Dr. Inegbenijie and the whole Machias OB/GYN team would like you to join them in welcoming Bjarni Thomas, CNM. Bjarni is a certified nurse midwife who will see patients at the Down East Community private practice in Calais and at the Women’s Center on the DECH campus in Machias. Bjarni has already begun to see patients at the Women’s Center and she will start seeing patients in Calais at 43 Palmer Street later this month.