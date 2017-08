Producing “The Way Downeast Calendar” is a year round pursuit. New locations are needed to showcase Downeast Maine in all seasons. It also means making tough choices when selecting only 12 photos from thousands, in order to depict the months of the year.

But the couple who produce this calendar, Brenda and Alan Jepson of South Addison, had no difficulty selecting a photo of a beach in South Addison for the month of August in their newest calendar.