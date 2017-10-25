Machias

Down East Hospice Volunteers host ‘Celebration of Remembrance’ Nov. 4

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and Down East Hospice Volunteers (DEHV)  invite all who have lost a loved one, friend or neighbor to attend their annual Celebration of Remembrance to be held Saturday, Nov. 4. 

Hospice organizations provide specialized end-of-life care to people with life-limiting illnesses, and also to their family caregivers. Hospice care typically takes place within the patient’s home, or a home-like setting.

Oct 25,2017
