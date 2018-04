by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A 1930s photograph of the Machias dike shows a structure resembling a giant pile of Lincoln Logs with a road on top. Those old logs are still part of the Route 1 bridge today and though reinforced by concrete in 2008, they’re starting to show their age. Photography taken by divers during a 2016 underwater inspection reveal erosion and decay in the dike’s wooden supports.