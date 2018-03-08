Dorothy Lakeman Marshall Bluffton, South Carolina

Dorothy Lakeman Marshall, 89, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, ended her earthly journey on March 1, 2018 at her home in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Dorothy was born June 29, 1928 in Hermon, Maine, the daughter of Blanchard and Edith Allen Lakeman. She was raised in Machias and a graduate of Machias High School in 1945. Following her dream of being a nurse, she graduated from Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing in New York City in 1949. She began her nursing career doing private duty and maternity care. With a determined and astute business mind, she and her husband, Vaughn, developed a successful nursing home business, Marshall Health Care Facility in Machias. She took great pride in offering quality long term care to those who needed it. She had high expectations of those who worked for her but knew and appreciated the value of their contributions. She later received her Bachelor Science of Professional Arts from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine and was a Certified Fellow of the American College of Health Care Administrators.

Dorothy achieved the status of Sales Director for Mary Kay Cosmetics and made many long term friends, especially Ann Sherron and Val Yokie. She loved raising horses and her show horses competed throughout New England and nationally during the 1970s. Dorothy had a passion for traveling throughout the world, including Russia, China, England and the Caribbean. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Masterpiece Theater. She was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox and developed a love for the University of South Carolina Gamecock football team. In her retirement years, she resided at the Samoset Resort in Rockland, Maine and then moved to Sun City of Hilton Head. She enjoyed playing golf, following the PGA, learning to swim and performed in synchronized swimming. She was a member of the Hilton Head Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed her friendships with her home and visiting teachers.

Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Vaughn Wilder Marshall, her son, Courtney Allen Marshall and grandson, Jonathan Hawes. She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Jeanette and husband, Dennis Bailey of St. Helena Island, South Carolina, Francine Marjorie of Madisonville, Tennessee, and Peter Charles and wife, Charlene of Bluffton, South Carolina. She treasured her 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren and was always pleased to hear from them and of their successes. She is also survived by cousins, Janet Allen Hayes, Mary Jack and John Jack, nieces, Margaret Marshall and Joan Trombetti.

The family would like to thank Pruitt Hospice for their compassionate care, especially Rachel and Linda as well as the caregivers of Right at Home.

Memorial services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2900 Meeting Street, Hilton Head on March 10, 2018 at 11 a.m.. A family gathering will be held in Maine where she will be buried in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marshall Education Achievement Award Fund at the Maine Community Foundation, 245 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine 04605.