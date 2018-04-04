Dorothy A. Johnson - Robbinston

Dorothy Ann Johnson, 70, passed away at her home on March 27, 2018 with her nieces by her side and her cat at her feet. Dorothy was born to Clarence and Estella (Barnes) Johnson on July 17, 1947 in Calais.

Dorothy grew up on the Ridge Road in Robbinston, Maine where she played outside and got to know everyone in town. She spent many hours with “Aunty” Florence Johnson and “Uncle Hum” Hiram Johnson. As a young adult she attended Washington County Teacher’s College in Machias and then moved to Baileyville where she taught in the Woodland School System for 18 years as an English teacher and another 18 years as a guidance counselor. During this time, she also earned her master’s degree in counseling from the University of Maine, Orono. Dorothy was the teacher that went the extra mile for her students. Not only did she coach basketball, softball and soccer, she also looked out for the kids who needed some extra time, attention and compassion. She was a community caregiver who wasn’t looking for recognition but was looking to make a difference in her students’ and neighbors’ lives. Dorothy was known throughout Washington County for her honesty, dry sense of humor and generosity. During her time in Baileyville, Dorothy served her community on town council and as interim town manager; she was awarded honorary membership of the American Legion Auxiliary, W.T. Wren Unit #23 and active with the People’s United Methodist Church.

After retirement, Dorothy went to work at the Calais Advertiser where she contributed in many ways, including writing her regular pieces titled “A Story & A Recipe” and “Out & About”. She continued to serve on the Robbinston Historical Society. She also proof read and was in charge of the land transfers for the Machias Valley News Observer.

Reading was a big part of Dorothy’s life; she always had a book in hand. She was a hardcore Red Sox fan; she loved animals and held a very special place in her heart for Robbinston. Just a few years before she died, Dorothy was able to fulfill a dream she had to rebuild her family’s farm house that burnt down in the 60’s, basing the design on her childhood memories of the homestead. She will be remembered by many.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Richard Peare, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include two nieces, Donna J. Peare and her husband Dennis H. Stevens, Sr. of Jay and Linda L. Peare and her companion Allen Dudley of Grafton, MA; a nephew, Scott R. Peare and his wife Annette of Ft. Leavenworth, KS; great nephews, Christopher and Matthew Peare; many cousins, friends and extended family too numerous to list, including Debbie and Jim Morrell, who helped Dorothy keep her independence at home in Robbinston during her later years; her dog Lulu and two cats, Lady & Katie.

Visiting hours will be held 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Mays Funeral Home, 26 Church St., Calais. A celebration of Dorothy’s life will begin at 1 p.m. following the visitation. A private burial will take place in Ridge Cemetery, Robbinston, at a later date.

A reception will be held at the American Legion Hall in Baileyville. Following the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers donations be made to the Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield, The People’s United Methodist Church in Baileyville or to a food pantry of your choice.