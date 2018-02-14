Doris Mae Ingalls - Bucks Harbor

Doris Mae Ingalls, 98 , went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 4, 2018 at a Machias hospital. She was born March 9, 1919 the daughter of the late Guy and Alta (Colbeth) Clark. She worked at the sardine factory in Machiasport for many years, as well as the clam shop in Bucks Harbor. She was a faithful member of the Bucks Harbor Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting, and volunteering time at the Sunrise Workshop. She was a wonderful mother, and grandmother, and loved being a wife to her husband of 70 years Kenneth.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Kenneth in 2009 ; a daughter Norma Tucker ; a granddaughter Donna Tucker; two great-grandsons- Rugger Luna and Russell Mara; 3 sisters- Rachel, Irma, and Sylvia ; and a son-in-law Robert Wood, Sr.

She is survived by a daughter Marie Weaver and husband Joel; a son Wayne Ingalls; grandchildren – Teresa Luna and husband Robert ,Tamera Colbeth and husband Bruce, Karla Grieco and husband Jeffrey, Karen Nye and husband Lance, Heidi Tucker, Robert Wood, Jr. and wife Colleen, Donald Wood, Sr. and wife Dawnette, and Mark Wood; 24 great grandchildren ;12 great-great grandchildren; a son-in-law Harry Tucker and friend Arlene; a step-granddaughter Tracy Watts, and a step-grandson Joe Weaver; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Joanie Anthony, a special friend and caregiver.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Bucks Harbor Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Wood, Sr. officiating. Interment in the Hillside Cemetery, Bucks Harbor will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Bucks Harbor Baptist Church.

