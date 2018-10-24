Machias

Donation gives Machias’ Nash building new life on Main Street

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The historic Nash building will soon pivot from a symbol of Main Street decline to an agent of change for the wider Washington County business community. Last week Machias Savings Bank announced it has partnered with the Sunrise County Economic Council (SCEC), and that the Nash Building, located at the end of Centre Street and Main Street in Machias, will be given new life as the Machias Valley Center for Entrepreneurship. The bank purchased the building in June, 2017.

DylanOct 24,2018
