Don’t eat this if you’re taking that

Dear Savvy Senior,

If the prescription label says “take with meals,” does it matter what you eat? I currently take eight different medications for various health problems and would like to know if there are any foods I need to avoid.

Over Medicated

Dear Over,

It depends on the medication. Many meds should be taken with food – any food – to increase their absorption and reduce the risk of side effects. But some foods and medications can interact, reducing the medications’ effectiveness or increasing the risk of harmful side effects. 

EditorJan 11,2018
