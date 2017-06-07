Don’t Burn The Supper!

Supper definitely wasn’t burned last week when the Machias Fire Department held their annual dinner, as well as officer elections and appointments. Chief Joey Dennison was unanimously reelected, and appointments included 1st Asst. Chief Daniel Bowker, 2nd Asst. Chief Joe Thompson, Capt. Andrew Mulholland, Capt. Andy McKenna, Lt. Brandon Merrill, and Lt. Brittney White. Pictured here are Dana Mulholland, future firefighter Abe, and Lt. Andrew Mulholland.

Photo by Bill Kitchen