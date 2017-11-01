Dolly Elaine Farnsworth Addison

Dolly Elaine Farnsworth went home to the lord on October 18, 2017 at Narraguagus Bay Health Care Facility . She was born September 9, 1946 in Addison to Charlie and May Farnsworth (both deceased). She had five children; Angel Gaspar and husband Bill Gaspar of Blue Hill, Darin Burgess and wife Karen Burgess of Milbridge, Enoch Burgess and wife Stacey Burgess of Columbia, Tarra Merchant and husband Timothy R. Merchant of Addison and Jason Burgess and wife Tammy Burgess of Milbridge. She had 12 grandchildren - Tonya Jewett, Derek Grant, Nicholas Grant, Kevin Burgess, Tommy Burgess, Enoch Burgess Jr, Ryan Burgess, Justin Burgess, Laney Merchant, Helen Merchant, Hailey Burgess and Jason Burgess Jr. She also had many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She has three siblings; her sister Darlene Dowling of Harrington, Bobbie Farnsworth of Addison and Johnny Farnsworth of Columbia. She is predeceased by her brothers Wyman Farnsworth, Charlie Farnsworth and her sisters Joyce Davis and Audrey Lewis. Dolly was a very loving and hard working person. She loved time spent with family and friends and loved going to Schoodic Point with her sister Darlene. She was an avid Beano player, she loved doing her plastic canvas crafts and making afghans. She enjoyed writing to her many pen pals. The services will be held at Wreaths Across America’s Gymnasium at noon on November 4. The family would like to give special thanks to Beacon Hospice of Bangor and the nursing staff at Narraguagus Bay Health Care Facility.