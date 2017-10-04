Dog show set

The Ark is hosting a dog show 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

The show was supposed to take place during an event Sept. 9 but was rained out.

Prizes will be awarded to both children and adults in categories including best trick, best groomed, best costume and most obedient. The Showmanship Award, Best Friend Award and Best in Show will also be presented.

All dogs are welcome as long as they are on a leash and have a current rabies tag or certificate.

The Ark is located at 60 Barber Lane in Cherryfield. For more information, call 207-546-3484.