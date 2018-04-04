Dog Comedy Show at UMM

Johnny Peers plays the straight man to a comedy troupe of dogs, and will take the stage at UMM on Thursday, April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.

This is a slapstick comedy act unlike any other. They have appeared in Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus and David Letterman. Peers leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks. Fun for everyone.

Tickets are available for purchase at the door for community members and are free for UMM students and employees.