Machias

Dog Comedy Show at UMM

Johnny Peers plays the straight man to a comedy troupe of dogs, and will take the stage at UMM on Thursday, April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. 

This is a slapstick comedy act unlike any other. They have appeared in Ringling Brothers & Barnum and Bailey Circus and David Letterman. Peers leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks. Fun for everyone. 

Tickets are available for purchase at the door for community members and are free for UMM students and employees. 

EditorApr 04,2018
