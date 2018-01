The Department is seeking one shrimp trawling vessel and captain to collect northern shrimp samples in the Maine midcoast area, making at least three trips, and conducting three short tows each trip, beginning in late January, 2018, fishing once about every two to three weeks, until the shrimp are no longer carrying eggs, perhaps near the middle of March. The Department has up to $3,450 (in total) to pay the project participant.