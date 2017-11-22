DMR reopens lucrative elver lottery

Starting Nov. 15, the Maine Department of Marine Resources will be implementing a lottery to allow at least seven new licenses to be issued for the 2018 season, which starts March 22, 2018.

The lottery, authorized during the past legislative session, is available to Maine residents who are at least 15 years of age by the start of the 2018 season, and who are eligible to purchase an elver license in 2018 because they have not had their right to obtain an elver license suspended.