DMR regulations questioned after scallop fishermen pulled from water

 

by Lura Jackson

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, the high winds and precipitation were not enough to deter a group of five scallop fishermen from heading out to attempt to meet their quota. After spending the morning plying the rough waters of Cobscook Bay, the dragger returned back with its catch. The five fishermen – four men and one woman – moored their vessel in Deep Cove and proceeded to row inland in a 14-foot skiff. The small skiff wasn’t able to withstand the waves and it overturned, sending all five people into the 39-degree water. 

EditorFeb 09,2018
