DMR to choose elver quotas for 2018 season, sets public hearing date

This proposed rulemaking establishes the elver quota allocations for the 2018 season for individuals licensed under §§6505-A and 6302-A, and the method of calculating individual elver quota allocations for individuals licensed under 6505-A. 2018 allocations for individuals who held a license in 2017 will be the same as their 2017 allocations, plus any quota associated with licenses not renewed in 2017, or licenses suspended for the duration of the 2018 season, which will be distributed evenly to all license holders with an allocation of less than 50 lbs in 2017.