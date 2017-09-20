Machias

DMR announces presence of brain-damaging biotoxin

The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) is in the process of recalling mussels harvested from Frenchman Bay due to elevated levels of domoic acid, the biotoxin that causes Amnesic Shellfish Poisoning (ASP). The recall follows a closure implemented yesterday of the area between East Point on MDI and Cranberry Point in Gouldsboro to the harvest of mussels, clams, oysters and whelks (carnivorous snails).

 In mammals, including humans, domoic acid acts as a neurotoxin, causing permanent short-term memory loss, brain damage, and death in severe cases.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorSep 20,2017
Related Posts
No image
Proposed ordinances aim to improve Machias’ curb appeal
Anime drawing classes offered at Axiom
McBrady Tills New Ground For Blueberries