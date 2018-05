Early Saturday morning I happened to look out my back window and see a heavy frost on my strawberry plants, early enough to hose them down. Being a spring plant, strawberries likely have what it takes to survive a frost. But being an overeager gardener, I wasn’t willing to take that chance. Hosing the plants down before the sun rises and bursts their frozen cells is one way to save them from frost. Checking the forecast and covering them the night before is one step better.