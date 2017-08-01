Dennysville exhibition explores local connections

This summer’s exhibition at the Academy /Vestry Museum, “Audubon: Down East to Labrador,” continues to welcome visitors on Saturday afternoons, from 1 to 4 p.m., and at other times by prior arrangement with Dennys River Historical Society. Call 726-3905 or email drhs@myfairpoint.net for a tour of this visually rich presentation of John James Audubon’s famous 1833 birding trip to Labrador, when he was accompanied by several young men from the Eastport, Dennysville and Lubec area.