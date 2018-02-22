Democratic hopefuls make their pitch to county party Jared Golden, 2nd CD candidate, and Zak Ringelstein, U.S. Senate seat seeker

by Nancy Beal

Two Democrats vying for seats in Washington appeared before the Washington County Democratic Committee on Feb. 11 sharing their views and aspirations with approximately 20 listeners in the East Machias community room behind the firehouse. Jared Golden, a 35-year-old from Lewiston, has his eye on Bruce Poliquin’s seat as representative from Maine’s second congressional district, and Zachary Ringelstein is aiming at Independent Angus King’s seat in the U.S. Senate.