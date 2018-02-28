Delbert Lester Caler - Harrington

Delbert Lester Caler, 62, resident of Harrington finished his earthly journey on the afternoon tide of February 14, 2018, doing what he loved and had since the age of nine — clamming.

In 1996, Delbert started a wild animal butchering business, which in later years became a state tagging station, too. Delbert loved to hunt. He enjoyed the success stories of others, which replaced his own hunting as his business grew.

Delbert was married to the love of his life, Kathy Lynn (Perry) Caler for 22 ½ years. He has left her broken hearted.

Besides his wife he leaves behind two beautiful granddaughters Breonna Skylynn and Raven Marie; two special grandsons, Caiden and Xander; and two step-grandchildren, Becca and Mark Muise; one sister, Jannie Caler; two brothers, Robert Caler and Eugene Caler, and brother-in-law and wife Stephen and Cathy Perry.

Delbert is predeceased by his son, Forrest Caler, his parents, Eugene and Genevieve Caler and relatives.

Everyone that Delbert knew held a special place in his heart, especially Mark Strout, who was like a brother and often holding Daisey, Delbert’s constant companion who is missing him terribly. Mark was often found at the butcher shop during season. Jeff Strout has been like a son and also held a special place in Delbert’s heart.

Everyone is invited to a Celebration of Life for Delbert on March 10, 2018 from 2-5 p.m. at the Harrington Grammar School. Refreshments will be served. Come tell Delbert stories and visit with his family. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge.