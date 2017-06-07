DEI deploys science, strategy, and 100,000 clams in Machiasport

Photo: John Bagley stands ready to assist with the nets after Whitney Stevens finishes seeding one of the 20 squares a group of Machiasport’s commercial clam diggers laid out last Wednesday morning in Larrabee Cove. Bagley said he has been clamming in Machiasport since he was 7 years old. “It’s a little slice of paradise that we all get tired of now and then,” he said. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon