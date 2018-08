The Downeast Institute (DEI) has acquired fifteen paintings depicting the people, places and occupations of Jonesport and Beals by renowned artist Robert Beck. The Jonesport-Beals Collection will be on permanent display in the Downeast Institute’s new conference room.

DEI’s Director of Research Dr. Brian Beal says Beck’s paintings of local trade, people and events are an honest and caring depiction of life in our downeast coastal communities.