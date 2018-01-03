Defending state champs Machias Bulldogs at 3-2

by Phil Stuart

The defending state class D champion Machias Bulldogs have gone into their holiday break with a 3-2 record with road makeup games to be played at Greenville and Bangor Christian.

On Dec. 18 the Bulldogs journeyed up to East Millinocket for the first ever regular season game against the Schenck High School Wolverines.

The host Wolverines led all the way in that one after dropping down from class C to class D.

Schenck led 15-8 after a quarter and 28-22 at the break.