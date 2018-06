by V. Paul Reynolds

“Hey, Paul, you’ve got to be kidding me! It’s March and you guys still don’t have the tally on last fall’s deer kill?” asked the New England outdoor editor of a national sporting magazine. That scolding took place more than 20 years ago, when I was press officer for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

During my three-year tenure with IF&W, it never changed. Blame was placed on the deer tagging stations.