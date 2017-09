by Ruth Leubecker

Dozens of donors, invited to a weekend preview of the new emergency department at Down East Community Hospital, poured into the new patient-friendly facility.

“I think about Washington County and how people rally,” said David Whitney, board chair, to those assembled. “If there’s a need people step up to the plate. It was just incredible, the ease that allowed us to do our job. We reached out to a lot of people, and only one person said no!”