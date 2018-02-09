Dear Cat Lady,

I just moved in with my daughter. Her cat is eight years old and my cat is five. Having a problem with them getting along. Can you give any advice?

I appreciate your help,

Lorraine

Dear Lorraine,

Hopefully this will be an easy transition for all. Most importantly, don’t expect instant friends. Keep the cats separate and start making introductions by scent. You can switch sleeping blankets, beds or toys that smell like the other for a few weeks so that they become accustomed to the other’s scent.