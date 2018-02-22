Dead River fueled the love on Valentine’s Day
Dead River driver Mark Roussel poses with Janet St. Pierre of Machias after telling St. Pierre they were ripping up the bill for her most recent oil delivery. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
Ten lucky customers received surprise visits from the Dead River oil delivery truck on Wednesday, Feb. 14.
At each stop, Dead River manager Stacy Crosby went up to the door carrying flowers, a heart-shaped box of chocolate, and the news that they were about to have their oil tank filled for free. Crosby said many customers were confused at first, then elated.