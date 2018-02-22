Machias

Dead River fueled the love on Valentine’s Day

Dead River driver Mark Roussel poses with Janet St. Pierre of Machias after telling St. Pierre they were ripping up the bill for her most recent oil delivery. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Ten lucky customers received surprise visits from the Dead River oil delivery truck on Wednesday, Feb. 14. 

At each stop, Dead River manager Stacy Crosby went up to the door carrying flowers, a heart-shaped box of chocolate, and the news that they were about to have their oil tank filled for free. Crosby said many customers were confused at first, then elated. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 22,2018
Related Posts
No image
Steuben Library news
No image
The Maine “Coywolf” Ploy
Traditional Christmas service at Roque Bluffs Community Chapel