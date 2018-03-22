DCF ruling deemed a ‘victory’

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The statewide media and Downeast internet forums were on fire Thursday morning, March 15, with news that a superior court justice ordered the Department of Corrections (DOC) to reopen the Downeast Correctional Facility (DCF).

In a television interview on Thursday afternoon, Governor LePage said he was unaware of any news relating to DCF. “No, you guys know about it,” said LePage. “I don’t know a thing about it.” His office did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday or Friday.