DCC wins “Community Matters More” grant

The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation delivered a check for $5,000 to the Downeast Coastal Conservancy (DCC) offices in Machias last week as part of their “Community Matters More” initiative. Winners across Maine were selected by public vote, and the DCC was the winner in Washington County. DCC Executive Director Rich Bard said that he was grateful to the voters and Bangor Savings Bank (BSB) for the large contribution. “The land around us is changing rapidly as property is bought and sold,” he said.