Machias

A Dash of Color 5k set for Sept. 23

Machias. Healthy Acadia will host its annual “A Dash of Color” 5K Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 23. The non-competitive run / walk will start and finish at the University of Maine at Machias Murdock Fitness and Aquatics Center, 116 O-Brien Avenue, Machias.  Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 8:45 a.m.; the run will start promptly at 9 a.m. Event proceeds will benefit Healthy Acadia’s DownEast Teen Leadership Camp and community initiatives focused on substance education, prevention, support and recovery in Washington County.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorSep 06,2017
Related Posts
No image
Lacrosse team pioneers virtual meet & greet
Cobscook students experience Bill Coperthwaite’s legacy
Jane Ross Fallon to perform at Jonesport library