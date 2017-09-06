A Dash of Color 5k set for Sept. 23

Machias. Healthy Acadia will host its annual “A Dash of Color” 5K Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 23. The non-competitive run / walk will start and finish at the University of Maine at Machias Murdock Fitness and Aquatics Center, 116 O-Brien Avenue, Machias. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 8:45 a.m.; the run will start promptly at 9 a.m. Event proceeds will benefit Healthy Acadia’s DownEast Teen Leadership Camp and community initiatives focused on substance education, prevention, support and recovery in Washington County.