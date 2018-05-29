Daryl Eugene McCurdy Lubec

Daryl Eugene McCurdy (Tim) passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Lubec on October 12, 1941, son of the late Bernard and Muriel McCurdy. Daryl graduated from Lubec High School in 1961. Throughout the years he worked at Carlton Corey’s garage, Milliken Textile Mill, was owner and operator of “The Spruce” fishing vessel, and most recently worked and retired from the United States Department of Agriculture.