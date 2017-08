Kathleen “Kathy” Dardis will be the September featured artist at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben.

The show will be available for viewing during library hours during the month of September and at an artist reception 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11.

Dardis, now a resident of Milbridge, first visited Steuben around 1975 with her husband, Chuck, at his family vacation home on Petit Manan Point.