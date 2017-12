Dale Sidney Coffin, 53, passed away December 8 after a long battle with brain cancer. He was born September 28, 1964.

A good soul with a kind spirit, Dale was a beloved member of his community. He had a deep connection to the ocean and worked on the stern of many boats from Bucks Harbor. He had a passion for freshwater fishing and ice fishing and had many stories to share about his adventures. He was funny and strong and his jovial aspect will be greatly missed.

Dale was predeceased by his father, Clayton Coffin. He is survived by his son, Kyler Cox; his mother, Brenda Hanscom Lucey (Joe) and his stepmother Alice Coffin (Dale); his brother Clayton (Kathleen) and his sister Ann Johnston (Frank); his half-brother Frank (Mandy); his stepbrother Brad Peabody and stepsister Saundra Ward (Eddie); his devoted cousins Dick and Maureen Smith and his special friend Joan Ackley and her family; many dear aunts and uncles and cousins and nieces and nephews.

He will be fondly remembered by a vast legion of friends, many of whom pitched in and brightened his days during his struggle. A Celebration of Life will be held for Dale in the Spring.