Crow Town Gallery’s last show

Crow Town Gallery of Lubec announces its last show of the 2017 season, which will feature four artists— Bonnie Beard, Shanna Wheelock, Kathrin Hilten, and Sheryl Denbo— whose work celebrates the beauty of Downeast Maine. The show will run from August 17 to September 3

Bonnie Beard, the proprietor of the Crow Town Gallery in Lubec, is a landscape painter specializing in the natural beauty around her home. Bonnie works both in her studio above the gallery which overlooks the magnificent marshes of South Lubec and throughout Lubec’s coastline. Bonnie’s mediums are oil and charcoal.