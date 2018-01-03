The Cross experience

by Phil Stuart

For the last few seasons the northern Maine boy and girl basketball tournaments have been held at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor after the old Bangor Auditorium was torn down.

For the past three seasons Narraguagus High School had the opportunity to play one regular season contest there for both girls and boy varsity and junior varsity.

For the first two years the Knights teamed up with Summer High School of East Sullivan to play a regular season contest there.