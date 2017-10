View more photos on pages 16 & 17 or view on the Digital Version here

Narraguagus girls team won the 2017 championship with 19-points, beating second place Machias at 37. Elizabeth Bitar took the individual honors in a time of 22:49 for Calais. The Lady Knights Sophia DeSchiffart earned second place with a 22:55. Unfortunately, three runners ran off-course in the event and had to be disqualified.