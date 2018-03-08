Crime novelist to speak at Porter Memorial Library

Bestselling author Bruce Robert Coffin will give a talk and sign copies of his work on Wednesday, March 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Porter Memorial Library in Machias. Coffin’s new novel is entitled Beneath the Depths, the second of his Detective Byron series, published by HarperCollins.

Fellow Maine writer Paul Doiron has called Coffin’s first crime novel, Among the Shadows, “...the best debut I’ve read in ages.” The talk is free and open to the public. Copies of Coffin’s books will be available for sale at the event. For more information, call the library at 255-3933.