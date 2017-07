The unrivaled king of the crates was Sean Griffith, who skipped across all 50 crates strung out for the Moosabec Summerfest lobster crate race June 30. The Virginia youngster was ferried back to the launching platform and ran 41 more crates before plunging into the sub-60 degree waters of the Carver lobster pound on Beals’ Perio Point. Photo by Nancy Beal.