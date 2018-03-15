Machias

Crandall appointed MDEA commander over WaCo

 

The recently retired sheriff of Aroostook County, Darrell Crandall of Houlton, has been named the northern commander for the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA).  It is a job he previously held until 2013, when he left the drug agency to rejoin to Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.  Crandall was elected sheriff in 2014 and retired last month.  He succeeds Peter Arno who recently retired from law enforcement after a career with Bangor Police and MDEA.

 Crandall previously served 24 years with MDEA, first as a drug agent, followed by supervisor and northern commander .

EditorMar 15,2018
