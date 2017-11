Ryan M. Grant of East Machias, Maine: Operate while license suspended or revoked, prior on June 30, 2017 in Cherryfield. SNTC Date 8/8//2017, Fine $500. GLTY.

Channon J. Jones of Trescott TWP, Maine: Possessing lobster beyond minimum or maximum on June 22, 2017 in Lubec. SNTC Date: 8/2/2017, Fine $2,200. GLTY.

Dennis W. Sargent Jr. of Steuben, Maine: Burning prohibited material on June 5, 2017 in Steuben. SNTC Date: 8/8/2017, Fine $250. GLTY.