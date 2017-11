Chad Hanning of Addison, Maine: 1.) Domestic violence assault on November 29, 2016 in Steuben. DISO. 2.) Domestic violence assault on November 29, 2016 in Steuben. DISO.

Adam Flint Harriman II of Bangor, Maine: Theft by receiving stolen property on October 10, 2015 in Topsfield. SNTC Date 8/23/2017, Washington County Jail 1 year all but 14 days suspended, stayed 8/25/2017, probation 1 year. Restitution $748. GLTY.