Court News

Monique J. St. Pierre of Bangor, Maine: 1.) OUI (alcohol), 2 priors on August 13, 2016. DISP. 2.) Assault on August 13, 2016. DISP. 3.) Refusing to submit to arrest or detent, physical force on August 13, 2016. DISP. 4.) Violation conditions of release on August 13, 2016. DISP. SNTC Date 8/31/2017, Washington County Jail 48 hours. GLTY. 5.) Operate vehicle without license-cond/restrict on August 13, 2016. SNTC Date 8/31/2017, Washington County Jail 48 hours. GLTY. 6.) OUI (alcohol) on August 13, 2016.