Burton G. Poole of Calais: 1-Disorderly Conduct, Loud Unreasonable Noise on July 30, 2017 in Calais. (SNTC Date 7/31/2017, Washington County Jail 30 Days). 2-Criminal Mischief on July 20, 2017 in Calais. GLTY, DISP

Maine Trucking LT Inc. of Machiasport, Maine: 7 Counts Rule Violations, Compliance Review on February 22, 2017 in Machiasport. (SNTC Date 7/18/2017, Fine $6,494 for each). ADJ. 7 Counts Rule Violations, Compliance Review on February 22, 2017 in Machiasport. DISP