Court News

Nicholas J. Dana, Jr. of Perry, Maine: Theft of services on 10/16/2017 in Pleasant Point. SNTC date 1/16/2018, fine $150, restitution $35.96. GLTY

Michael B. Vanderbusch of Calais, Maine: Operate vehicle without license on 1/5/2018 in Calais. SNTC date 1/8/2018, Washington County Jail 48 hours. GLTY

Dayton A. Schiff of Calais, Maine: Passing stopped school bus on 12/8/2017 in Calais. SNTC date 1/29/2018, fine $250. GLTY

Shirley McDonald of Machias, Maine: Harassment by interference with taking on 11/24/2016 in East Machias. NADJ