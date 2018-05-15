Machias

Court News

Nicholas J. Dana, Jr. of Perry, Maine:  Theft of services on 10/16/2017 in Pleasant Point.  SNTC date 1/16/2018, fine $150, restitution $35.96.  GLTY

Michael B. Vanderbusch of Calais, Maine:  Operate vehicle without license on 1/5/2018 in Calais.  SNTC date 1/8/2018, Washington County Jail 48 hours.  GLTY

Dayton A. Schiff of Calais, Maine:  Passing stopped school bus on 12/8/2017 in Calais.  SNTC date 1/29/2018, fine $250.  GLTY

Shirley McDonald of Machias, Maine:  Harassment by interference with taking on 11/24/2016 in East Machias.  NADJ

