Court News

Russell W. Lucas of Robbinston, Maine: 1.) OUI (Alcohol) on 7/1/2017 in Calais. SNTC date 1/17/2018, fine $500, Washington County Jail 5 days, stayed 1/26/2018, stayed 1/26/2018, license suspended 150 days. GLTY 2.) Violating condition of release on 7/1/2017 in Calais. SNTC date 1/17/2018, Washington County Jail 5 days, stayed 1/26/2018. GLTY

Joel T. Hayward, II of Baileyville, Maine: Aggravated assault on 7/10/2017 in Princeton. DISI

Robert W. Follis of Calais,Maine: Domestic violence assault on 7/17/2017 in Grand Lake Stream Plt. DISW